Kings Hold Off Late Charge By Rangers For 3-1 Win Phillip Danault, Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe scored in the Los Angeles Kings’ 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Monday night.

Chargers Fumble Their Way Out Of Playoffs, Fall To Raiders In Overtime 35-32With a playoff berth on the line, a gritty showdown between the Chargers and the Raiders went to overtime, ending with a Las Vegas victory, 35-32, in the final NFL game of the regular season.