BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) – Two women were found dead and a man injured in a raging house fire in Baldwin Park Monday night.
The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at a single-story home in the 14000 block of Clark Street, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
Baldwin Park police and L.A. County Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find heavy flames engulfing the home and two women unresponsive inside, the sheriff's department said.
The two women, one in her 80s and the second in her 50s, died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said. Both were residents of the home. Their names were not released.
A man in his 20s was rushed to a hospital with burn injuries, officials on scene told CBSLA.
The L.A. County coroner’s office will also conduct an autopsy to determine the exact causes of death for the two women.