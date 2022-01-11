BREAKING:Off-Duty LAPD Officer Shot, Killed In Attempted Armed Robbery In South LA
By CBSLA Staff
MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — The new year is looking very happy for one SuperLotto player in the Inland Empire.

A ticket sold at Sunnymead Liquor, 24121 Sunnymead Boulevard in Moreno Valley, was the first SuperLotto jackpot win of the year and is worth a very tidy $13 million.

The ticket matched the numbers drawn on Saturday: 25, 2, 42, 41, 13, and a Mega Ball of 27.

Sunnymead Liquor will also get a bonus $65,000 for selling the ticket.

To claim a winning lottery ticket, make sure to sign the back of the ticket in ink, make a copy of its front and back, then tuck it away in a safe place until the prized can be claimed. Winners must also complete a California Lottery claim form.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.