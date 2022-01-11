MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — The new year is looking very happy for one SuperLotto player in the Inland Empire.
A ticket sold at Sunnymead Liquor, 24121 Sunnymead Boulevard in Moreno Valley, was the first SuperLotto jackpot win of the year and is worth a very tidy $13 million.READ MORE: Off-Duty LAPD Officer Shot, Killed In Attempted Armed Robbery In South LA
The ticket matched the numbers drawn on Saturday: 25, 2, 42, 41, 13, and a Mega Ball of 27.
READ MORE: Pete Buttigieg Visits LA, Long Beach Ports To Discuss Cargo Logjam
ICYMI: A #SuperLottoPlus ticket purchased in Riverside County hit the $13 million jackpot Saturday night! The lucky ticket was sold at Sunnymead Liquor located at 24121 Sunnymead Boulevard in Moreno Valley. Questions? Contact info in bio. https://t.co/th5BqycBTu pic.twitter.com/GUHhyRJUwi
— CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) January 10, 2022
Sunnymead Liquor will also get a bonus $65,000 for selling the ticket.
To claim a winning lottery ticket, make sure to sign the back of the ticket in ink, make a copy of its front and back, then tuck it away in a safe place until the prized can be claimed. Winners must also complete a California Lottery claim form.MORE NEWS: Family Of Riverside County Employee Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over His Exposure To COVID-19 At Work
Winners have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.