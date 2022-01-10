LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department began the pursuit of a white Chevrolet pickup truck in south Los Angeles led authorities all the way to Orange County.
The pursuit began after a driver wanted for a stolen vehicle charge fled deputies near the eastbound side of I-105 and I-110. The suspect led deputies through south L.A. before reaching Seal Beach and Westminster before the California Highway Patrol took control and resumed the pursuit.
The driver continued down northbound I-5 passing Disneyland while driving upwards of 90 mph.