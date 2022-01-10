LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department began this pursuit of a stolen work truck near Ventura Boulevard and Tujunga Avenue.
According to Nibblelink Masonry, the company that owns the vehicle, the suspect stole the work truck as the employee was on the job in Hollywood. They then used the onboard tracking system to locate the vehicle and relay the information to the police.
The suspect then entered the freeway which is where the California Highway Patrol continued the pursuit.
The pursuit continued east onto the 101 freeway near Sherman Oaks. The driver traveled at relatively slow speeds rarely going about 55 mph.
Authorities and the suspect exited the freeway onto Hollywood Boulevard where he continued to drive slowly at about 15-20 mph, sometimes driving on the wrong side of the road to avoid traffic.
LAPD resumed the pursuit after exiting the freeway.
The suspect was seen throwing items out of the vehicle while driving down Hollywood Boulevard. LAPD used a spike strip and shortly after the pursuit ended on West Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood when the suspect pulled over and put their hands outside the vehicle.