ARCADIA (CBSLA) — A man was sent to the hospital after an explosion at a marijuana lab in Arcadia on Monday afternoon.
Arcadia first responders were dispatched after authorities received calls of an apparent structure fire at the 11700 block of Goldring Road.
When members of both the Arcadia Police Department and Arcadia Fire Department arrived at the scene, medics began to treat the injured man. He was later transported to the hospital because of the severity of his burns. Authorities withheld the identity of the victim and his condition is unknown at this time.
After firefighters cleared the building and deemed the building safe to enter, investigators determined the explosion may be related to a local marijuana lab extracting Butane Honey Oil or Butane Hash Oil.
The Los Angeles County Hazardous Material Team will dismantle the lab and ensure the area is safe for further investigation.
A similar incident occurred in mid-October when a suspected marijuana grow operation exploded in Canoga Park. Authorities quickly responded to the scene as a massive fire engulfed the commercial building located near the Topanga Division precinct of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Arcadia police are still investigating the incident.