HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Actor Milo Ventimiglia, best known for his roles on “This Is Us” and “Gilmore Girls,” received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday.
The Emmy-nominated actor was joined by his “This Is Us” cast member Jon Huertas and “Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 6562 Hollywood Blvd.
Ventimiglia's star, the 2,710th added to the Walk of Fame, will be next to Mandy Moore's, his character's wife in "This Is Us."
The ceremony comes one day before the second episode of the sixth and final season of “This Is Us” airs on NBC.
Ventimiglia said receiving the star is exciting and it honors "anyone and everyone I've ever worked with in front of and behind the camera for 26 years, from set work to office work to business and even the audiences."
