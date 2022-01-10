LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A large fire destroyed a Tarzana home early Monday morning.
The blaze was reported before 3:38 a.m. at a two-story home in the 19100 block of West Gayle Place.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded. Cell phone video from the scene showed heavy flames ripping through the home.
The fire collapsed the roof and consumed nearly every room of the home, the fire department said.
It took crews about one hour to extinguish the blaze. There were no injuries. It's unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.
The cause and circumstances of the fire were unclear. LAFD investigators were on scene.