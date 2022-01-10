RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A man was reported to be shot and killed by deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in front of the Bass Pro Shop in Rancho Cucamonga during a cross-agency operation Monday night.
The incident occurred during a joint operation with the United States Marshalls in the 7700 block of Victoria Garden Lane in Rancho Cucamonga. The SBCSD confirmed that the person shot was the suspect both agencies were looking for.
According to the Sheriff's Department, the suspect was in the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shop when the joint task force confronted the man. He remained non-compliant with law enforcement. When law enforcement tried to put the suspect in custody, he lunged at a deputy with a knife.
The suspect died at the scene. No deputies were injured.
It has not been released what the suspect was initially wanted for.