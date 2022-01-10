LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Deputies rushed an off-duty Los Angeles police officer to the hospital after the victim was allegedly shot in a South Los Angeles alley.
Deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a possible shooting at about 9:30 p.m. in an alley near the 8700 block of Beach Street in South L.A. According to authorities, upon arrival, deputies learned that the victim was an off-duty officer from the Los Angeles Police Department.READ MORE: One Injured After Suspected Marijuana Lab Explodes In Arcadia
According to the authorities, the officer was shot during an attempted robbery, off of the 8700 block of Beach Street.
READ MORE: Hospitals Canceling Elective Surgeries Amid COVID Surge
Authorities have described the suspects as three men, two of whom were armed with guns. They were last seen fleeing in a black older model pickup truck.
The condition of the off-duty officer is unknown at this time, however, the victim was rushed to St. Francis Hospital.MORE NEWS: LAUSD Students Set To Return To Campuses Tuesday
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.