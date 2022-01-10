CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Off-Duty LAPD Officer, Shooting, South Los Angeles, St. Francis Hospital

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Deputies rushed an off-duty Los Angeles police officer to the hospital after the victim was allegedly shot in a South Los Angeles alley.

Deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a possible shooting at about 9:30 p.m. in an alley near the 8700 block of Beach Street in South L.A. According to authorities, upon arrival, deputies learned that the victim was an off-duty officer from the Los Angeles Police Department.

READ MORE: One Injured After Suspected Marijuana Lab Explodes In Arcadia

According to the authorities, the officer was shot during an attempted robbery, off of the 8700 block of Beach Street.

(credit: CBS)

READ MORE: Hospitals Canceling Elective Surgeries Amid COVID Surge

Authorities have described the suspects as three men, two of whom were armed with guns. They were last seen fleeing in a black older model pickup truck.

The condition of the off-duty officer is unknown at this time, however, the victim was rushed to St. Francis Hospital.

MORE NEWS: LAUSD Students Set To Return To Campuses Tuesday

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.