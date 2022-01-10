BARSTOW (CBSLA) — A veteran firefighter with the Barstow Fire Protection District died Sunday of the major injuries he sustained after being struck by a car in a job-related accident more than a month ago.
The desert community honored Engineer David Spink Sunday night as he was taken from Loma Linda University Medical Center to the San Bernardino County coroner’s office.
Spink was struck by a car on Dec. 5 on the northbound Interstate 15 while responding to a separate crash. While crews treated patients and worked to clear the crash scene, Spink was hit by a vehicle traveling at highway speeds, fire officials said.
Following the crash, Spink was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he was taken off a ventilator after the more than month-long battle. His son, Dallen Spink, who is also a firefighter with the Barstow Fire Protection District, wrote in a Facebook post that his father had sustained major brain injuries and suffered a number of strokes while he was in a coma.
He is survived by his wife Coleen, his father Walt, brothers Logan and Ryan, and his son Dallen.