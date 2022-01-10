LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget died Sunday. He was 65.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an “unresponsive man in a hotel room.” The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case, the sheriff’s office said.

On Monday, chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany reported initial autopsy results saying, “At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”

“The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete,” Stephany said.

Saget, who had been on a comedy tour, tweeted his appreciation for the audience Saturday after performing a two-hour set in Jacksonville. The tweet included future comedy show dates for 2022.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

Sunday afternoon, a wave of tributes to Saget came in over Twitter from fellow comedians like John Stamos, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Stewart, and Jason Alexander.

Best known for his role as Danny Tanner on “Full House,” Saget has been a household name and favorite for nearly 40 years. “Full House” premiered in 1987 and ran its final episode May 23, 1995.

In 2016, Saget reprised his role when Netflix released a Full House reboot “Fuller House.”

Saget was also the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” for eight years. Saget also provided the narration for all nine seasons of the CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother.”

The roles were in stark contrast to the uncensored stand-up he would deliver at comedy clubs at night.

“People were surprised. I was playing in Vancouver one night in a casino up there, and there was a lady that just started to walk,” Saget said to CBS News in a 2017 interview. “But for the most part, I always adapt in a chameleon-like way to the audience. I don’t purposely go, ‘I’m gonna be crass here,’ if they’re not enjoying it, you know. I want to get laughs.”

Early on, he was the warm-up comedian for the studio audience on the 1980s TV series “Bosom Buddies,” where he was given a small on-camera role and met Jeff Franklin.

“Franklin was a producer on that show and he’d always thought of me for Danny Tanner. He said he knew about Bob’s edgy side but he knew that I could also be the Richie Cunningham of the show,” Saget told CBS News.

On top of all of this, Saget was also a host for “The Morning Program,” the predecessor “CBS This Morning.”