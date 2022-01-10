POMONA (CBSLA) — Cal Poly Pomona Monday announced it will begin its spring semester with remote classes due to surging COVID-19 cases.
When the semester begins on Jan. 22, the first three weeks will be held remotely, University President Soraya M. Coley said.
“We held out hope that we would be able to kick off the semester in a primarily in-person modality,” Coley wrote in a campus email.
"We held out hope that we would be able to kick off the semester in a primarily in-person modality," Coley wrote in a campus email.

"We anticipate that 70 percent of our classes will be in-person for the spring semester. Truly, so much of the Cal Poly Pomona experience depends on the opportunity to engage directly with one another. That said, our ongoing commitment to health and safety necessitates the temporary delay in our in-person teaching and learning."
In-person instruction is scheduled to resume on Feb. 12.
Meanwhile, all eligible students and staff must get a COVID vaccine booster shot to attend classes in person, per a California State University policy.
