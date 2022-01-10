LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least five people were wounded when a gunman opened fire at a party in South Los Angeles Sunday night. The gunman was also shot and killed.

The shooting occurred at approximately 10:40 p.m. in the area of South Hill and West 35th streets.

According to Los Angeles police, the gunmen exited a car, approached the party and opened fire into the crowd, hitting several people.

One of the party attendees then returned fire, striking the suspect, police said.

The suspect, who was described as an approximately 30-year-old man, then got back in the car, drove away, and crashed a few blocks away, at Hill and 32nd streets. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance, where he died, police said. His name was not released.

At least five people believed to be at the party were wounded in the shooting and transported themselves to local hospitals, police said. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

It’s unclear if police have identified the person who returned fire on the suspect.

There was no word on a motive. The exact circumstances of the shooting were still unclear.