LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two men and a woman were charged Monday with a New Year’s Eve shooting into a South Los Angeles grocery store, injuring six people.

Beverly Surratt, 28, was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Compton, but the two other defendants, 18-year-old Juwann Keaire Williams and 20-year-old Marquae Yoakum, remain at large, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon. All three have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of attempted murder, and six counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

According to the district attorney’s office, Surrat got into an argument with another shopper while in line at a register on New Year’s Eve. She left the South Avalon Boulevard store and met at a house with Williams and Yoakum, who alleged went back to the store and fired a dozen times into the busy supermarket, prosecutors said.

Surratt was arrested last Thursday and is being held on $1 million bail, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s jail records.

Six people – three men and three women – were hospitalized after the shooting, but the district attorney’s office says none were gravely injured. Employees of the store reportedly took shelter in the vault room when shots rang out.