HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Comedians, athletes, politicians, and friends took to social media Sunday to remember Bob Saget who died at 65-years-old.

The comedian and actor was reportedly found dead in his Orlando hotel room just after 4 p.m. Sunday. His cause of death has not yet been released.

Saget, who had been on a comedy tour, tweeted his appreciation for the audience Saturday after performing a two-hour set in Jacksonville. The tweet included future comedy show dates for 2022.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

Saget’s co-star son “Full House,” John Stamos and Candace Cameron-Bure both tweeted after news broke,

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

Academy Award Winner, Whoopi Goldberg, tweeted condolences to Saget’s family.

Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy,my condolences to his daughters & other family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 10, 2022

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried tweeted that he had just spoken to Saget on the phone a few days ago and was “still in shock” Sunday when he heard the news.

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

Fellow comedian, Tom Green, said he was saddened to hear about the passing of his friend.

I am extremely saddened to just hear of the passing of my friend Bob Saget. You were always hilarious and kind. You made my life and so many other peoples lives better Bob. Rest In Peace. — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) January 10, 2022

“Seinfeld” actor, Jason Alexander, tweeted that Saget was “kind and dear and cared about people deeply.”

I know that people lose loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits deep. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of “a good egg”. Too soon he leaves. #RipBobSaget — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 10, 2022

B.J. Novak of “The Office” tweeted a tribute to Saget, including an interview the two did together this month.

I have always and will always love Bob Saget. https://t.co/dAlMU913Wc — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) January 3, 2022

Former professional basketball player Rex Chapman tweeted a clip of Saget as Danny Tanner.

Rest In Peace, Bob Saget. 65 is too damn soon. https://t.co/HtSh79kFqf — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 10, 2022

Charles Booker, a former Kentucky State Representative, posted a quote honoring Saget.

“When you’re lost out there and you’re all alone, a light is waiting to carry you home….everywhere you look.” Rest In Peace, Bob Saget. 🙏🏾 — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) January 10, 2022

Fellow comedian Jon Stewart, paid tribute to Saget Sunday on Twitter.

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

Restaurateur and TV host, Guy Fieri, tweeted that Saget was a friend.