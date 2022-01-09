BREAKING:Comedian, Actor Bob Saget Dead at 65
By CBSLA Staff
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Comedians, athletes, politicians, and friends took to social media Sunday to remember Bob Saget who died at 65-years-old.

The comedian and actor was reportedly found dead in his Orlando hotel room just after 4 p.m. Sunday. His cause of death has not yet been released.

Saget, who had been on a comedy tour, tweeted his appreciation for the audience Saturday after performing a two-hour set in Jacksonville. The tweet included future comedy show dates for 2022.

Saget’s co-star son “Full House,” John Stamos and Candace Cameron-Bure both tweeted after news broke,

Academy Award Winner, Whoopi Goldberg, tweeted condolences to Saget’s family.

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried tweeted that he had just spoken to Saget on the phone a few days ago and was “still in shock” Sunday when he heard the news.

Fellow comedian, Tom Green, said he was saddened to hear about the passing of his friend.

“Seinfeld” actor, Jason Alexander, tweeted that Saget was “kind and dear and cared about people deeply.”

B.J. Novak of “The Office” tweeted a tribute to Saget, including an interview the two did together this month.

Former professional basketball player Rex Chapman tweeted a clip of Saget as Danny Tanner.

Charles Booker, a former Kentucky State Representative, posted a quote honoring Saget.

Fellow comedian Jon Stewart, paid tribute to Saget Sunday on Twitter.

Restaurateur and TV host, Guy Fieri, tweeted that Saget was a friend.