By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:House Fire, Simi Valley, Ventura County Fire Department

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A house fire in Simi Valley has caused Ventura County Fire Department crews into a defensive posture, following a partial collapse of the roof.

On top of this, strong winds added tough conditions for crews on Sunday evening.

Crews have deployed multiple hoses to protect homes in the surrounding area.

All occupants of the house were accounted for as the battle with the blaze continued.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.