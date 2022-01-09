SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A house fire in Simi Valley has caused Ventura County Fire Department crews into a defensive posture, following a partial collapse of the roof.
On top of this, strong winds added tough conditions for crews on Sunday evening.
#StructureFire Simi Valley Update : @VCFD 2nd alarm on scene and making good progress. Multiple hose lines deployed to protect neighboring homes. pic.twitter.com/PiULInbvuu
— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) January 10, 2022
Crews have deployed multiple hoses to protect homes in the surrounding area.
All occupants of the house were accounted for as the battle with the blaze continued.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.