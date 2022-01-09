LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach Police Department detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday.
The shooting, which took place on East 14th Street just after 6:30 a.m., when a vehicle approached two teenage boys standing outside of a multi-unit residence. According to the LBPD report, an unknown number of suspects opened fire on them.
Both boys, aged 15 and 16, respectively, were transported to a hospital for treatment. Both suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
When authorities arrived on scene, they found multiple shell casings, and gunfire damage to the residence.
