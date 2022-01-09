SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — A Santa Barbara County Fire Department firefighter paramedic died on Sunday, following a skiing accident at China Peak Mountain Resort in Lakeshore, CA.
The incident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, when De Anda reportedly crashed into a tree while skiing. Despite wearing a helmet, he succumbed to the injuries he sustained, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Joseph De Anda, 33-years-old, joined SBCFD in 2020, and in a statement issued on Facebook, the department noted their sadness over the loss of one of their own:
“The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is sad to announce the passing of Firefighter Paramedic Joseph (Joey) DeAnda who passed away on Saturday January 8th, 2022. Joey succumbed to traumatic injuries while snowboarding with friends.
Joey came to our department in 2020 with years of experience as a Paramedic and as a County dispatcher. Joey will be remembered for his positive attitude and hard work ethic. Joey made lasting relationships with everyone he came in contact with. Joey was the example that if you put your heart and mind into something, you can accomplish anything.
Please keep Joey’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”
De Anda worked in the emergency medical care field for over 10 years, beginning in 2007, according to KSBY6 News.
Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies are working with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department to ensure that De Anda is properly transported back home.