RIALTO (CBSLA) — Authorities with the Rialto Police Department were directed to a gas station at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, due to multiple reports of a suspicious person covered in blood, whom was also armed with a knife.
When they arrived on the scene, to the Chevron station on Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard, an officer-involved shooting occurred, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
A video online, which CBS cannot show due to the graphic nature, shows the suspect rushing a police officer with the knife just before he was shot.
It is unclear whether the man stabbed anyone prior to authorities arriving on scene.
