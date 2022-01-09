AZUSA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Azusa.
The incident unfolded just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Glennfinnan Avenue.
It was then that police responded to a “shots fired” call. When they arrived, they located a man in his 50s who had been shot in his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.