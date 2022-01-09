LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District has announced that they will be temporarily postponing all scheduled athletic competitions for at least the first week of the Spring semester, from January 10 to January 14.
This announcement comes in light of surging COVID-19 numbers and the highly-transmissible Omicron variant. This recent surge has prompted all students within the school district, well over 600,000 to receive mandatory testing prior to their return to class on Tuesday.
LAUSD’s Statement on Sunday said:
“As we are actively monitoring cases due to the Omicron variant and upgrading health and safety protocols to be in compliance with Los Angeles County Department Public Health … We will reevaluate our data and determine next steps before the end of the week. Our goal is to resume athletic competitions as soon as possible. If you any questions, please outreach to your school’s athletic department.”
