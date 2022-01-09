LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Emmy Award-winning television director Dick Carson has died at the age of 92, according to Variety and other publications.
Carson's death was announced by his publicist, Variety reported. Carson reportedly died in December.
He was best known as the TV director of "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" as well as "Wheel of Fortune."
CBS Los Angeles had not independently verified his passing at the time of this publication.
