LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget died Sunday. He was 65.

Saget was reportedly found dead in his Orlando hotel room just after 4 p.m. Sunday. His cause of death has not yet been released.

Saget, who had been on a comedy tour, tweeted his appreciation for the audience Saturday after performing a two-hour set in Jacksonville. The tweet included future comedy show dates for 2022.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

Best known for his role as Danny Tanner on “Full House,” Saget has been a household name and favorite for nearly 40 years. “Full House” premiered in 1987 and ran its final episode May 23, 1995.

In 2016, Saget reprised his role when Netflix released a Full House reboot “Fuller House.”

Saget was also the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” for eight years.

The roles were in stark contrast to the uncensored stand-up he would deliver at comedy clubs at night.

“People were surprised. I was playing in Vancouver one night in a casino up there, and there was a lady that just started to walk,” Saget said to CBS News in a 2017 interview. “But for the most part, I always adapt in a chameleon-like way to the audience. I don’t purposely go, ‘I’m gonna be crass here,’ if they’re not enjoying it, you know. I want to get laughs.”

Early on, he was the warm-up comedian for the studio audience on the 1980s TV series “Bosom Buddies,” where he was given a small on-camera role and met Jeff Franklin.

“Franklin was a producer on that show and he’d always thought of me for Danny Tanner. He said he knew about Bob’s edgy side but he knew that I could also be the Richie Cunningham of the show,” Saget told CBS News.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.