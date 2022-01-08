SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – Police said speed may have been a factor in a deadly San Pedro crash, where car plowed into a home Friday night at the intersection off West 26th Street and South Pacific Avenue, killing the female driver and startling those inside the house.

Neighbors said they heard the car speeding down the street moments before it crashed into the home, causing significant damage to the structure.

Mark White said he was sitting in his home last night, on the couch around 9:30 p.m., when he heard a loud crash, and was then thrown off his couch as a Kia Niro SUV slammed into his front room. A day later, White said he’s still shaken.

“It hit, threw me this way. The couch came this way…it was upside down,” he said.

After the impact, White said he attempted to check on the driver, who was not responsive.

“Me and another guy were trying to pull stuff away to see if the person in the car was alive or not. We didn’t get to. The gas line was broke,” he said.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the home and found the car wedged into the building. The female driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

White’s pregnant daughter and her boyfriend were also inside the home at the time of the crash, though neither were hurt. Unfortunately, officials red-tagged his home, meaning the the structure is not currently safe to live in.

Years ago, according to White, a guardrail blocked that area of his home from the street. He said if it had still been there, the outcome of the crash might have been different, adding that he’s going to do whatever he can to get the barricade back.

“Either the city is going to do it or we’re doing it. Either way that’s coming back here, even if it just saves one,” White said.

In the meantime, the owner of the property is helping White and his family with temporary housing.

So far, the identity of the driver, and whether or not alcohol or drugs may have played a role in the crash, has not been released.