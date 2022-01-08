LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A body was found burned on top of a pallet near a freeway connector road in Long Beach Saturday morning, authorities said.
Officers responded at 1:46 a.m. to the connector road of the Artesia (91) Freeway and the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway where they found the victim, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
An arson investigator with the Long Beach Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 6:33 a.m. and a representative from the coroner’s office was called out to the location at 6:48 a.m.