SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A strip mall fire in Santa Clarita on Saturday afternoon prompted a large response from Los Angeles County Fire Department crews.
They engaged with the blaze on West Lyons Avenue at around 4:45 p.m.
10 fire engines and four trucks were on the scene of the fire, which was declared a second alarm fire.
Crews knocked down the fire just prior to 5:30 p.m.
There are no reported injuries.
Authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire, which was primarily located on the second floor of the strip mall.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.