By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Los Angeles County Fire Department, Santa Clarita, Strip Mall Fire

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A strip mall fire in Santa Clarita on Saturday afternoon prompted a large response from Los Angeles County Fire Department crews.

They engaged with the blaze on West Lyons Avenue at around 4:45 p.m.

10 fire engines and four trucks were on the scene of the fire, which was declared a second alarm fire.

Crews knocked down the fire just prior to 5:30 p.m.

There are no reported injuries.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire, which was primarily located on the second floor of the strip mall.

