BELL (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officers took two people into custody on Friday evening following a pursuit that ended on Otis Avenue and Bell Avenue in Bell.
The pursuit began in Vernon just before 11:30 p.m., when authorities engaged with a suspect wanted for reckless driving and supposedly driving under the influence.
While evading authorities, the driver of the vehicle, a white SUV, crashed into another car and flipped, bringing the pursuit to an end.
A large tree was also knocked over when the vehicle collided with it.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.