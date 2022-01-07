SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Santa Ana Police Department detectives arrested Nicholas Nunez on Friday evening for his involvement in a double-stabbing that occurred on Thursday. One person died as a result of the stab wound he received.
Nunez was arrested just after 7 p.m. on Friday evening, booked for both murder and attempted murder.
The stabbing, which occurred at Centennial Skatepark on Fairview Street, stemmed from an altercation between Nunez and the two victims. The confrontation escalated, resulting in the stabbing.
Jose Merlan, 27-years-0ld, and the other victim were transported to the South Coast Global Medical Center, where Merlan was pronounced dead.
Using surveillance footage, detectives were able to watch the incident and identify Nunez, following information the received about the location.
The second victim’s status was unknown at the time of the report.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Santa Ana Police Department Homicide Section detectives at (714) 245-8390.
