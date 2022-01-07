SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Fire Department crews were on the scene of a collision in San Pedro on Friday evening, where a car crashed into a home on 26th Street.
The person driving the vehicle was trapped upon the collision, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no information yet available on the decedent.
No other injuries reported. However, another vehicle was appeared to have sustained damage several hundred feet from the scene of the collision with the home.
Since the home was significantly impacted in the collision, the Department of Building and Safety was headed to the scene to assess the damage.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.