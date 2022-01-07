LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Pan African Film and Arts Festival set for February has been postponed due to COVID-19, organizers announced Friday.
READ MORE: Cal State Fullerton To Begin Spring Semester With Remote Classes
“The decision to postpone this year’s PAFF did not come easy because we were looking forward to celebrating our 30th anniversary in-person with our community,” Ayuko Babu, PAFF executive director, said in a statement. “But we could not in good conscious put the PAFF community in harm’s way.READ MORE: LAUSD Testing Positivity Jumps To 13.5%
“Our primary concern is always the responsibility we feel towards our staff, artists, audience, and filmmakers who travel to Los Angeles from around the world, and for whom without them, there is no PAFF,” Babu said. “We remain committed to the city of Los Angeles, where we’ve hosted the Pan African Film and Arts Festival for 30 years and will do so again when it is safe.”
Organizers said they hope on holding the event from April 19 through May 1 at various venues, including the Directors Guild of America, Cinemark Baldwin Hills and Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.MORE NEWS: Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Get Life Sentences; No Possibility Of Parole For Travis And Gregory McMichael
They are also thinking about holding the event virtually.