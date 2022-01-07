CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — An overturned big rig that spilled fuel caused all lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway to be temporarily shut near Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach, according to Caltrans.

Traffic was being diverted off at Palo Verde Avenue.

It was not immediately known how long the freeway would be closed.