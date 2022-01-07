LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — An overturned big rig that spilled fuel caused all lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway to be temporarily shut near Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach, according to Caltrans.
Long Beach: southbound I-405 past Bellflower Blvd. ALL LANES CLOSED due to an overturned big rig & fuel spill. Traffic taken off at Palo Verde Ave. Updates at https://t.co/cxZ0jVPIRf #bigrig #spill #longbeach pic.twitter.com/mLvXWEM9pT
— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 7, 2022
Traffic was being diverted off at Palo Verde Avenue.
It was not immediately known how long the freeway would be closed.