OXNARD (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is seeking help locating a missing Oxnard man who suffers from schizophrenia.
George Albert Arias, 23, was last contacted on Jan. 4, 2022, at 7:20 p.m. According to authorities, he was last on the 1200 block of North Oxnard Boulevard in Oxnard. Arias was wearing a white shirt, gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches, weighs 210 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.READ MORE: Record-Breaking COVID Numbers Amid Massive Backlog In Southland Hospitals
READ MORE: Pan African Film And Arts Festival Postponed Due To COVID
Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to stay anonymous can submit their tips to Crime Stoppers by phone, (800) 222-8477 or through their website.MORE NEWS: Cal State Fullerton To Begin Spring Semester With Remote Classes