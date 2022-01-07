CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
OXNARD (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is seeking help locating a missing Oxnard man who suffers from schizophrenia.

George Albert Arias, 23, was last contacted on Jan. 4, 2022, at 7:20 p.m. According to authorities, he was last on the 1200 block of North Oxnard Boulevard in Oxnard. Arias was wearing a white shirt, gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches, weighs 210 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to stay anonymous can submit their tips to Crime Stoppers by phone, (800) 222-8477 or through their website.

