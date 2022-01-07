EAST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Police need help searching for a missing 63-year-old man who went missing in East Hollywood.
Gabriel Navarrete was last seen near Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center on 1300 North Vermont Avenue. He is a Hispanic man male with gray hair and brown eyes. He stands at about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 183 poundsREAD MORE: Record-Breaking COVID Numbers Amid Massive Backlog In Southland Hospitals
READ MORE: Missing: George Albert Arias, 23
Authorities believe Navarrete may have returned to his home and left without his identification.MORE NEWS: Pan African Film And Arts Festival Postponed Due To COVID
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-(877) 527-3247 or 911. Those wishing to stay anonymous should call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 1-(800) 222-8477 or submit a tip on their website.