LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Lakers remain undefeated in 2022 with their victory over the Atlanta Hawks, 134-118 with four players scoring 20 or more points.

Despite a slow start, LeBron James filled the stat sheet leading the Lakers in scoring with 32 points while also tallying nine assists, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks. James struggled to find the bottom of the basket in the first half scoring only nine points on 3 of 9 shooting. He found his stride in the second half scoring 23 points, 17 of which were in the fourth quarter.

While James struggled in the first half his teammates Malik Monk and Avery Bradley let it rain from beyond the arc hitting a combined eight threes before halftime. Monk led the team in scoring in the first half with 21 points. he stayed relatively quiet in the second half scoring only eight more points, a total of 29 for the night. Bradley also cooled down after halftime scoring only five of his overall 21 points in the second half.

The bench came alive in the second half as well, with Carmelo Anthony and Talen Horton-Tucker scoring double digits after the halftime break. Anthony finished with 17 points and Horton-Tucker added 21.

Trae Young and John Collins led the Hawks in points scoring 25 and 21 respectively.

The Lakers look to extend their win streak to five against the