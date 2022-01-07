CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Fire crews were engaged in a battle with a commercial structure fire in North Hollywood on Friday.

A massive one-story commercial fire in North Hollywood. (Photo Credit: Sky9 Chopper, KCAL9 News)

The massive fire, located on Laurel Canyon Bouleveard, tore through the roof of the one-story building, prompting Los Angeles Fire Department crews to go into defensive operation mode.

At 10:50 p.m. the fire attained a Greater Alarm status.

According to a report from LAFD, the fire occurred in an unoccupied building, in a row of other vacant buildings.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 