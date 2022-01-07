Lakers Extend Win Streak After Victory Against Hawks, 134-118 The Los Angeles Lakers remain undefeated in 2022 with their victory over the Atlanta Hawks, 134-118 with four players scoring 20 or more points.

Mobley Scores 19, No. 7 USC Perfect After 77-63 Win Over CalPlaying for the first time in nearly three weeks after having three games postponed or canceled due to COVID issues, USC (13-0, 3-0 Pac-12) pulled away with a pair of big runs in the second half to extend its best start since winning its first 14 in 2017.