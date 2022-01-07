NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Fire crews were engaged in a battle with a commercial structure fire in North Hollywood on Friday.
The massive fire, located on Laurel Canyon Bouleveard, tore through the roof of the one-story building, prompting Los Angeles Fire Department crews to go into defensive operation mode.
At 10:50 p.m. the fire attained a Greater Alarm status.
According to a report from LAFD, the fire occurred in an unoccupied building, in a row of other vacant buildings.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.