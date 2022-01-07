LONG BEACH — Friends and family of Darci Hooker, the Long Beach woman tragically killed in a hit-and-run two days after Christmas, gathered to hold a vigil for their lost loved one on Friday evening.

The vigil was held at 4th Street and Pine Avenue in Long Beach, yards away from where the incident occurred. Attendees revisited past memories that they shared with Hooker, and the light that she brought into every room and relationship she was in, despite going through her own tough times. Derek McIntyre, Hooker’s boyfriend, told CBS reporters that instead of dwelling on the tragedy, he wanted all of their loved ones to remember Darci as, “a really beautiful, genuine person who’s been through a whole lot and always kept a smile on her face,” and remember the profound impact she had on all of their lives.

Tommy Macris, a friend of Hooker’s, recalled her constant positivity, noting that she was, “Always up, even when everybody else was down. She’d try and cheer you up.”

Long Beach Police continue to investigate the incident, looking for the driver of the vehicle that struck Hooker, and dragged her body before it became dislodged from under the vehicle. It was then that a second vehicle struck Hooker’s body. The driver of the first vehicle, a red pickup truck, fled the scene, while the second stayed on hand to attempt to help Hooker. The hit-and-run initially took place just after 5:30 p.m. on December 27.

Her friends are upset with the circumstances, especially since the driver has yet to turn themself in or be located by authorities. “He took something from all of us – that was very important. That hurts really bad,” said Christine Sorge, her friend of more than 25 years.”It’s just two days after Christmas. It’s mind-blowing… People are coming home from work; this is a busy area; people walk; the gym’s right here – all the neighborhood people. I’m just stunned no one has seen more,” Sorge continued.

While they work to remember their friend, they’re also working towards finding justice.

“We will find him,” said one of Hooker’s friends who was present at the vigil on Friday, “Your red pickup truck will be found, sir.”