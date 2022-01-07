FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Cal State Fullerton Friday announced it would join other universities by starting the spring semester with remote learning.
University President Fram Virjee said classes will be held remotely from Jan. 22 to Feb. 6. The campus, however, will remain open and offer student services.
“Temporarily delaying face-to-face instruction was not what we hoped for, but we believe that this decision allows us to prioritize health and safety without sacrificing academic quality and access,” Virjee wrote in a message to the campus community. “As the anticipated date of returning to primarily in-person teaching and learning approaches, we will continue to assess the best path forward.”
Cal State Fullerton joins Cal State Los Angeles and Cal State Long Beach which previously announced they would pivot to remote learning.
USC previously announced it would conduct classes remotely for one week.
UCLA and UC Irvine have already begun their winter quarters remotely. On Friday, UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman said remote learning would be extended through Friday, Jan 28th.
The extension was based on the results of UCI testing and regional data on disease transmission. Instruction is set to resume on Monday, Jan 31.