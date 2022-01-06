LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The YMCA is offering free COVID testing at 12 of its Los Angeles locations.
PRC tests will be administered at the sites with results available in 24 to 48 hours.READ MORE: Peter Bogdanovich, Director Of ‘Last Picture Show’ And ‘Paper Moon,’ Dies At 82
People can get tested at the following locations:
- Anderson Munger Family YMCA
- 4301 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA, 90020
- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Culver-Palms Family YMCA
- 4500 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, CA, 90230 (Rear Parking Lot)
- Monday-Friday, 8 a.m-5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
- East Valley Family YMCA
- 5142 Tujunga Ave., North Hollywood, CA, 91601
- Monday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Gardena-Carson Family YMCA
- 1000 W Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA, 90248
- Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Mid Valley Family YMCA
- 6901 Lennox Ave., Van Nuys, CA, 91405
- Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA
- 301 S Bandini St., San Pedro, CA, 90731
- Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m.-11a.m.
- Torrance-South Bay YMCA
- 2900 W Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance, CA, 90505
- Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 8a.m.-noon
- Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA
- 2900 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90023
- Tuesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Weingart YMCA Wellness & Aquatic Center
- 9900 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90044
- Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-noon and 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Westchester Family YMCA
- 8015 S Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester, CA, 90045
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Wednesday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
- West Valley Family YMCA
- 18810 Vanowen St., Reseda, CA, 91335
- Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Wilmington YMCA
- 1127 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA, 90744
- Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
No appointments are necessary.MORE NEWS: Los Angeles Fire, Police Departments Grappling With COVID Outbreaks
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)