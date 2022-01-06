LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Peter Bogdanovich, director of “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon,” has died at 82, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Thursday.
READ MORE: YMCA Offers Free COVID Testing At 12 LA Sites
Bogdanovich’s daughter told THR her father died early Thursday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles.
The iconic director’s 1971 film The Last Picture Show earned eight Academy Awards nominations.READ MORE: LA County Firefighter Dies While Battling Blaze At Rancho Palos Verdes Home
Bogdanovich’s honors from the film’s nominations included directing and adapted screenplay.
Cloris Leachman and Ben Johnson won supporting acting awards for the film.MORE NEWS: Los Angeles Fire, Police Departments Grappling With COVID Outbreaks
Bogdanovich is survived by daughters Antonia and Sashy, and three grandchildren.