ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The Thursday night showdown between the Anaheim Ducks and the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed until a later date, as four different Ducks were placed into the NHL’s COVID’19 protocols on Thursday afternoon.

Sam Carrick, John Gibson, Hampus Lindholm and Vinni Lettieri were all place into protocols following positive tests.

A report from The Orange County Register disclosed that all of the players are vaccinated, while several have received booster shots as well.

This is the fifth postponement that has affected Anaheim’s schedule, all as a result of the COVID-19 surge affecting the entire United States. Thus far, the team has had games cancelled on December 20 (vs. Edmonton Oilers), December 21 (vs. Calgary Flames), December 23 (vs. Vancouver Canucks) and December 27 (vs. San Jose Sharks).

However, this is the first instance in which the COVID-19 cases have stemmed from Anaheim’s roster.

The NHL as a whole has been forced to cancel dozens of matchups due to COVID-19, announcing a league-wide shutdown from December 19 until December 28.

The game is set to take place instead, on Sunday, December 9, with a time still to be determined.

