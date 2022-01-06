BERKELEY (AP) — Isaiah Mobley had 19 points and nine rebounds and sparked a late surge to help keep No. 7 Southern California unbeaten as the Trojans held off California 77-63 on Thursday night.

Playing for the first time in nearly three weeks after having three games postponed or canceled due to COVID issues, USC (13-0, 3-0 Pac-12) pulled away with a pair of big runs in the second half to extend its best start since winning its first 14 in 2017.

Mobley, who opened the game with a thunderous one-handed dunk, made several clutch jumpers and repeatedly attacked the Golden Bears defense in the paint. Drew Peterson scored a season-high 17 points for the Trojans, and Boogie Ellis added 14 points and four rebounds.

Grant Anticevich had 19 points for California (9-6, 2-2), and Jordan Shepherd added 17 points.

The Golden Bears lost despite becoming the first team to shoot better than 40% against the Trojans.

Mobley scored 12 points in the first half and had a 36-31 halftime lead, but USC couldn’t shake the Bears until the second half.

Ellis scored on a pair of driving layups as part of a 10-4 run to open the second half and give the Trojans a 46-38 lead. After Cal closed to 54-50 on Anticevich’s baseline jumper, Mobley powered in from the key then hit a 3-pointer to ignite a 16-5 surge.

BIG PICTURE

Southern California: The sluggish start can be written off thanks to the lengthy layoff, because once the Trojans found their rhythm, they looked fine. Mobley kept the offense going and Peterson provided a big lift, connecting on a late 3-pointer to put the game away. USC gets another break due to COVID-19 in an opponent, but isn’t likely to be as long as the previous one.

California: The Golden Bears had won their last nine home games and put up a decent fight against a ranked team that was clearly superior. Mark Fox’s team needs to work on the boards, but the program in general is looking up.

UP NEXT

Southern California: The Trojans were scheduled to play at Stanford on Saturday but it has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within the Cardinal’s program. USC’s next scheduled game is hosting Oregon State on Jan 13.

California: Faces No. 5 UCLA at Haas Pavilion on Saturday. It marks the first time since 1975 that the Bears have faced two Top 10 teams in the same week.

(© Copyright 20222 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)