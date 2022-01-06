LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 37,215 new COVID-19 cases Thursday along with 30 additional deaths.
As of Thursday, the county had 2,661 people hospitalized with COVID, although Public Health Direct Dr. Barbara Ferrer said some of the patients are hospitalized for non-COVID-related issues and tested positive for the virus upon admission.
On Wednesday, the county reported another 26,754 cases, bringing the total caseload to 1,806,828.
Another 27 COVID deaths were also reported, giving the county an overall death toll of 27,698.
Meanwhile Wednesday, L.A. County modified its public health order requiring employers to provide upgraded masks to employees who work indoors in close contact with others as daily cases remained above 20,000.
The order will take effect on Jan. 17.
