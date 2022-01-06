LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District announced that parents and students can pick up their at-home testing kits on Friday and Saturday.
Distribution will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at any of the 63 grab and go sites throughout the region. Each K-12 student can pick up at most two self-tests.
COVID-19 At-Home Rapid Self-Tests Are Now Available for Los Angeles Unified K-12 students!
— Los Angeles Unified, January 7, 2022
LAUSD announced on Monday that all students and staff would be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, regardless of vaccination status. The result must be uploaded to the district’s Daily Pass site by Sunday, Jan. 9.
A map of the pickup locations can be found at the LAUSD website.