Back In Action: No. 5 UCLA Routs Long Beach State 96-78 In their return to action following a weeks-long shutdown due to COVID-19, UCLA basketball got back on track with a huge win over CSULB.

NHL Postpones Thursday's Ducks Game Amidst COVID-19 Concerns Thursday night's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed following a series of positive tests within the Ducks organization.

Backup Plan: Super Bowl Would Move To AT&T Stadium In Texas In Event Of New Lockdown Or Bad WeatherIn an unprecedented pandemic, there happens to be precedent for such a move – last year, the stadium hosted the Rose Bowl when it was switched from Pasadena due to regional stay-at-home order.