By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District announced that parents and students can pick up their at-home testing kits on Friday and Saturday.

Distribution will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at any of the 63 grab and go sites throughout the region. Each K-12 student can pick up at most two self-tests.

LAUSD announced on Monday that all students and staff would be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, regardless of vaccination status. The result must be uploaded to the district’s Daily Pass site by Sunday, Jan. 9.

A map of the pickup locations can be found at the LAUSD website.