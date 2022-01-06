LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — First responders in the City of Los Angeles have been hit hard by this latest surge of COVID-19 infections.
The Los Angeles City Fire Department is grappling with a major outbreak. Chief Ralph Terrazas says 7% of his staff – nearly 300 firefighters – have been infected and are not working. That’s the highest number of positive cases in the department since the start of the pandemic.
The LAPD is also struggling with its own outbreak – officials say 416 officers are infected, along with 80 civilian employees.
Mayor Eric Garcetti is scheduled to give a briefing Thursday on the city’s response to the ongoing COVID crisis.