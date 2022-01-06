RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA) — An LA County firefighter died Thursday after being injured while battling a small bedroom blaze in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Firefighters were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to a home in the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road, where they found flames in a bedroom and in the attic of a one-story home.
The fire was put out quickly, but a male firefighter suffered an unspecified injury. He was taken to Harbor UCLA Hospital in critical condition.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn confirmed the firefighter’s death in a tweet.

This morning, our @LACOFD responded to a house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes. They were able to save the family inside, but tragically, one of our own Los Angeles County Firefighters lost his life in the effort.
— Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) January 6, 2022
The cause of the fire was under investigation.