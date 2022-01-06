CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, LA County Fire, Rancho Palos Verdes

RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA) — An LA County firefighter died Thursday after being injured while battling a small bedroom blaze in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to a home in the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road, where they found flames in a bedroom and in the attic of a one-story home.

The fire was put out quickly, but a male firefighter suffered an unspecified injury. He was taken to Harbor UCLA Hospital in critical condition.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn confirmed the firefighter’s death in a tweet.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.