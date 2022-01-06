CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) — A Chatsworth man arrested for allegedly causing a traffic collision that killed two bicyclists on Tuesday was charged with murder on Thursday.
The incident occurred at around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening on Plummer Street, when Nelson Rodriguez, 58-years-old, struck two bicyclists. He attempted to flee the scene, but in his effort to escape, caused several other crashes, eventually coming to a stop when his vehicle collided with wall.
Witnesses forced him to stay on scene and await the authorities, when he was taken into custody.
Rodriguez is set to be arraigned on Wednesday, January 12, on two felony counts of murder, as well as one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run driving that resulted in property damage.
He is jailed on $4 million bail.
LAPD disclosed the identities of the two victims on Wednesday as Ana Hernandez, 37-years-old and Matthew Zink, 58-years-old.
