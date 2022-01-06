LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — California State University Long Beach will join the growing list of universities planning to begin their Spring semester with remote learning, while the nation is in the midst of yet another surge of Coronavirus.

The school announced the plan on Thursday afternoon, with the semester set to begin remotely on January 20, through at least February 7. In a message to all staff, students and faculty, CSULB President Jane Close Conoley issued a statement on the decision, “The safety of our community has always been our chief concern throughout the pandemic. … Delayed in-person instruction was not what we had intended for this spring, but the rise of the Omicron variant warrants this adjustment. Among the lessons of the pandemic is continued flexibility, and we will monitor prevailing conditions and public-health recommendations over the coming weeks.”

While the campus will remain open, the university hopes that the move to start the semester with at-home learning will help reduce the threat of a spread of COVID-19.

The university hasn’t gone without it’s COVID concerns as it stands — the basketball program was forced to face a multi-week shutdown due to a rash of COVID-19 cases in December.

Other schools to begin the semester remotely include UCLA, USC, UC Irvine, Cal State Los Angeles and Pomona College.

