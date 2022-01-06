LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach Police Department officers were seeking public help in locating a suspect involved in a shooting that took place in Long Beach on Wednesday.
Reported just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, the incident took place in the area of Long Beach Boulevard and 14th Street.
A Long Beach Police report indicated that the victim, who was shot in the chest during a robbery, was approached by three suspects, one of which was armed with a handgun.
According to the report, the wound the man sustained was not life-threatening, but still required medical attention as the man drove himself to the hospital following the confrontation.
Authorities are looking for any information on the suspects involved.
