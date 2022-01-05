Exclusive: 'You're Not A Good DA:' Loved Ones Upset After DA Refuses To Charge Woman Involved In Deadly Crash In Norwalk Much to the dismay of the friends and family of the victims, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office refused to charge a Vegas woman allegedly responsible for a fatal crash in Norwalk that left a mother and daughter dead.

1 Year Later: Local Members Of Congress Recall Events Of January 6 Capitol RiotsWatch the CBSNLA Town Hall - "January 6: One Year Later" Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Hosts Tom Wait and Amy Johnson speak with local members of Congress, as well as other locals with a connections to the insurrection, about the events that unfolded that day.