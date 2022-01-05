SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — On Wednesday night, lottery officials announced that the winning tickets of the coveted $630 million Powerball jackpot were sold in California and Wisconsin.
The winning ticket in California was purchased at a Sacramento 7-Eleven.READ MORE: Exclusive: 'You're Not A Good DA:' Loved Ones Upset After DA Refuses To Charge Woman Involved In Deadly Crash In Norwalk
According to lottery officials, a ticket purchased in South Pasadena had five numbers correct numbers but missed out on the grand prize after guessing the wrong Powerball number. The holder of this ticket won a prize of $1.3 million.READ MORE: 1 Year Later: Local Members Of Congress Recall Events Of January 6 Capitol Riots
MORE NEWS: LAPD Seeking Public Help In Locating Los Angeles Man Missing Since November